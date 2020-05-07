Ralph Malach: My family's health is more important than you getting a haircut

Dear Editor: I  support the safer at home order because I don't want to see my family and friends get sick and die. My wife is in the high risk category. My family is more important than someone wanting to get a tattoo or get a haircut.

Ralph Malach

Ashland 

