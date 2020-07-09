Ralph Imholte: Bar exam's COVID-19 waiver raises issues

Dear Editor: I received an email from the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners informing me that I was required to sign a COVID-19 waiver that acknowledges my assumption of risk up to and including death before I can take the exam. Considering that this organization reports into the same Supreme Court that told voters to risk their lives to vote, what avenues of redress would a bar examinee have then? I further wonder if equal protection issues aren't raised by the differential treatment of UW and Marquette graduates who do not even need to take the exam to be admitted.
Ralph Imholte
La Pointe
