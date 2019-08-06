Dear Editor: In my three years as a high school student, I’ve watched countless friends struggle with depression and anxiety that made their course load excruciating, eating disorders that have caused them to miss months of classes, and attention deficits and compulsions that make school as it is now nearly impossible to get through. With the current standards we hold our students to, advocacy for mental health support in schools is essential, both to the well-being of the students and the future of our communities as a whole.
Counselors in our public schools are overworked. In my high school, there is roughly one counselor for every 325 students, and each is made to do too much. In such a large school, it’s impossible for counselors to do much more for students than make schedules or help with scholarship applications. And while that work is crucial, only 40% of students with diagnosed mental health issues nationwide end up graduating at all, and these students need support with their current classes before moving on to college.
Earlier this year, Gov. Evers proposed a plan for a $22 million-per-year increase in school funding to pay for social workers, psychologists and more counselors for Wisconsin schools. He got roughly one-third of what he asked for, and little has changed. What we need is a program within our schools to help stop the estimated one in five students with mental illness from slipping through the cracks. The erasure of stigma that comes from just having an outlet to talk and feel supported can be encouraging to all students, and by providing resources and support for these kids through their schools, we can help to create safer spaces for everyone.
Raina Bogost
Waunakee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.