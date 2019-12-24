Rafia Mansoor Waraich: Greetings to Christians, from a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Dear Editor: Nowadays, colorful lights and decoration of houses with Christmas trees are expressions of joy and respect for Jesus (peace be upon him). This special day, I would like to share with my readers that Jesus (peace be upon him) is not only important for Christians but he is honored by Muslims too. The Qur’an states, “When the angels said, ‘O Mary, God gives thee glad tidings of a word from Him; his name shall be the Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, honored in this world and in the next, and of those who are granted nearness to God” (3:46). Islam recognizes him as a Prophet of God and the Qur’an also speaks of his mission, miracles and his crucifixion. Additionally, a complete chapter is named after his mother, (chapter 19).
Jesus (peace be upon him) is known as Isa in the Qur’an and his name is mentioned 25 times, more than the name of Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him). Muslims also believe in his virgin birth but not in his divinity. We also believe that he was blessed with wisdom and book. Qur’an says, “And We caused Jesus, son of Mary, to follow in their footsteps, fulfilling that which was revealed before him in the Torah; and We gave him the Gospel which contained guidance and light, fulfilling that which was revealed before it in the Torah, and a guidance and an admonition for the God-fearing” (5:47).
As a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, founded by Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad who claimed to be The Promised Messiah in 1889, whose advent is awaited by all the major religions, I would like to extend my greetings to all Christians on this special day.
Rafia Mansoor Waraich
Altoona
