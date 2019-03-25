Dear Editor: I am writing in support of Angela Jenkins for City Council District 15. I feel strongly that she is the collaborative leader this district needs to ensure equitable and just representation of the diverse population in our community.
I knew Angela through our local neighborhood association and soon learned I was not the only person who reached out to encourage her to represent us on this citywide level.
The commitment I have seen from Angela in the last several months has strengthened my confidence in and enthusiasm for her representation. She has spent countless hours knocking doors, in discussions with community leaders and attending city and community meetings. Her collaborative leadership can be seen by the breadth and depth of her support from the City Council — past and future — County Board, School Board, Police Department, community center and many residents. She has managed to revise her work schedule and balance her time with family in a way that has ensured she has time to get to know the district residents, city officials and community leaders, and this ultimately will allow her to maintain and grow these relationships in her role as alder. Angela is excited to engage all of our district residents to ensure she is not only representing us at the city level, but showing us the ways in which we can strengthen our own voices and community involvement.
I have been inspired by Angela's motivation to honor the village it takes to raise our children through this public service.
Vote Angela Jenkins for District 15 on April 2!
Rachel Kiley
Madison
