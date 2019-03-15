Dear Editor: With the release of the Trump administration budget this week, the formal budget process in Congress is underway. Sadly, the president is proposing deep cuts to anti-poverty programs. The Trump administration's FY 2020 budget would:
• Cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) by nearly $220 billion over the next 10 years.
• Cut Housing and Urban Development programs by 18 percent, including cuts to the Housing Choice Voucher program, putting housing assistance for thousands of low-income families at risk.
• Impose new restrictions on Medicaid while also giving states more flexibility in reducing Medicaid enrollment and benefits. This would result in cuts exceeding $1 trillion over the next decade. The proposal would also repeal the Affordable Care Act and its Medicaid expansion.
• Make permanent the 2017 tax cuts for individuals, giving the wealthy an even larger tax cut than what they have already received.
• Cut child care, education, Social Security Disability Insurance, and Supplemental Security Income, and underfund the 2020 U.S. Census, jeopardizing an accurate count (which then impacts congressional representation).
The Center on Budget and Policy summed up this budget proposal quite accurately — a disturbing vision that will make poverty more widespread, widen inequality and racial disparities, and increase the ranks of the uninsured.
Congress must now decide what parts of the budget to accept and what parts to reject or amend. I urge Sens. Baldwin and Johnson and Rep. Pocan to reject these budget cuts and instead invest more in critical services that reduce poverty.
Rachel Azanleko-akouete
Madison
