Dear Editor: The World Health Organization just released new data showing that the age-old disease tuberculosis (TB) is the world’s biggest infectious killer. For years, ending TB hasn't been a political priority. It's been underfunded and under-prioritized, and it claimed 1.6 million lives last year as a result.
Two years in a row, the White House tried to cut funding for global health and poverty. Congress pushed back, rejecting those cuts outright. One of the few areas that actually saw an increase last year? The fight against the global tuberculosis epidemic. Leaders in Congress have called for a funding bump for TB for next year.
This week (Sept. 26), world leaders will gather in New York at the United Nations General Assembly first-ever high-level meeting on TB to make new commitments in this fight.
This fall as Congress is negotiating a final budget for TB, I hope they'll follow the House's lead with the desperately needed, and long overdue, $40 million funding increase. It's time we take a new path on TB, and this should be the first step.
Rachel Azanleko-Akouete
Madison
