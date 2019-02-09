Dear Editor: The housing crisis in our nation needs urgent attention. The life-threatening cold that we experienced last week in the Midwest put many families, especially homeless individuals, at risk of frostbite and even death.
The role of systemic and institutional forces in shaping who has access to resources and opportunity in America is immensely complex and misunderstood.
Millions of low-income working families struggle because of our affordable housing crisis. Seventy-one percent of extremely low-income renters spend more than half their income on housing. Meanwhile, only one in four eligible low-income households receives federal housing assistance. With a new Congress, we have the opportunity to set the agenda — and ensure that they make affordable housing a priority.
The rising cost of housing forces many Americans to struggle to make ends meet. A worker earning the federal minimum wage ($7.25 per hour) cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in America, and nationwide there are only 35 affordable rental homes available for every 100 extremely low-income renter households. Two-thirds of families who participate in federal housing programs can face discrimination from landlords simply for getting assistance, creating yet more barriers to economic security.
I urge Congressman Pocan, Sen. Baldwin and Sen. Johnson to support a large boost in federal rental assistance and support bipartisan efforts to ban housing discrimination based on income source.
Rachel Azanleko-Akouete
Madison
