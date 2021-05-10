Rabbi Bonnie Margulis: Faith leaders are grateful for health care workers, chaplains and first responders

Dear Editor: Faithful Action for a Healthy Wisconsin, a statewide coalition of faith leaders dedicated to promoting public health, especially during this pandemic, has sponsored a letter to health care workers, chaplains and first responders, to thank them for their hard work and sacrifices during this terrible time. We are sharing this letter with health care facilities across the state. Signed by 22 faith organizations and 79 faith leaders, the letter reads, in part:
“As representatives of the interfaith community in Wisconsin, we want to say thank you to health care workers and first responders. You have been providing emergency care for over a year under very difficult conditions. Every day you have shouldered the responsibility of showing up for neighbors in need, respecting their humanity while serving them with love and care. You have worked to educate the public on the need for COVID-19 safety precautions even when that message has not always been received with the love and respect with which it was offered. We write today to let you know we see, hear and appreciate all your hard work and sacrifices to bring health and healing to your patients and our community.”
Read the full letter at: https://www.wichurches.org/2021/03/24/faith-leaders-covid-19-thank-you/
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis
Madison
