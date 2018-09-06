Dear Editor: I was very disappointed in your cover story on “The Faces of Faith.” It should more properly have been called "The Faces of Christians.” While it is true that we are a majority Christian society, we are also a diverse society. We are Christians, and Jews, Muslims and Hindus, Buddhists and Baha’I, and a multiplicity of other faith groups. We all have faces, and voices, and diverse political views, and we all deserve to be heard and our various concerns and positions acknowledged.
My own faith tradition, Reform Judaism, is founded on the idea that the social justice imperatives of our prophets are eternally relevant and impel us to take action in the public sphere. And as president of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, an interfaith education and advocacy organization, I can tell you that our members, of all different faiths, care about social justice and bettering our society because of their faith beliefs. I hope in the future the Cap Times’ reporting will more fully reflect the diversity of our state.
Rabbi Bonnie Margulis
Madison
