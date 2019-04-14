As a high school athlete learning about college, I understand what it takes to be a college athlete. While these athletes may bring in millions of dollars in revenue for certain schools, they should not be paid.
It’s a gross misconception that many colleges make millions off of their athletes. Many schools routinely make nearly $100 million off of their sports programs. However, the majority of this money goes right back into the programs for operating expenses and other costs of sports. In reality, only 24 Division 1 schools in the NCAA generate more revenue than expenses, and these schools would enjoy a monopoly on the best players for years to come.
It also stands to reason that if the NCAA allowed colleges to pay their athletes, it would reduce the number of scholarships each school is allowed to hand out. Currently, 44 percent of the scholarships in Division 1 sports are given to men’s basketball and football players. If the amount of total scholarships allowed is lowered, the scholarships given to the mainstream college sports would stay steady while other sports would get much less.
Is the benefit of a few male football and basketball players worth the destruction of college sports?
Quentin Simmons
Monona
