Dear Editor: What would Wisconsin’s William Proxmire think about the F-35 program? Let’s hazard a few guesses. The U.S. Air Force has called for an end to big ticket programs, but the Pentagon has deemed the $1.5 trillion F-35 program “too big to fail.” The Federal News Network reported the test fleet for the 18-year-old F-35 program had a mission capable rate of 11% as of July 2019. Eighty percent is the standard. Proxmire might create a Flying White Elephant award for going above and beyond his Golden Fleece awards.
Yemen’s retaliation on Saudi Arabia oil facilities used drones and cruise missiles. It showed that modern military technology is about being fast, small, low-cost and agile. John Robb estimated the attack cost $100,000, whereas damages were $9 billion. Pentagon war games show U.S. offensive weaponry would not hold up well vs. Russian and Iranian defensive technology.
Since March 27, 1999, when an F-117A stealth fighter was shot down, the informed world has known that Russian radar can see stealth technology. Russia has invested in advanced defense technology, of which a U.S. general called “eye-watering.” Russia is multiple technology generations ahead in radar that sees stealth fighters and hypersonic missiles. The U.S. spends trillions on offensive weapons systems that are already strategically obsolete. However, former Pentagon insiders and contractors have gotten rich. Proxmire might find that unpatriotic.
Proxmire might question why over 60% of U.S. discretionary spending, about $700 billion annually, is invested in an agency that since 1990 has never complied with federal laws requiring all agencies to pass an annual audit. How much howling would occur if Health and Human Services had that record? Corruption and graft thrive in darkness with the F-35 being the poster child. Would Proxmire ask Madison to make a stand?
Preston Schutt
Madison
