Dear Editor: I wish we could get voters to answer these questions before Election Day.
Why don't good government and clean campaigns matter to so many Wisconsinites? Why can politicians still legally gerrymander districts and thereby pick their voters? Why can campaign donors and attack ad sponsors legally hide their identities? Why can politicians legally keep campaign donations when they retire? Why is it good business practice for state workers from different agencies not being allowed to talk to each other directly and instead only via appointees? How can Wisconsinites stand for public employees being forced to sign nondisclosure agreements? Doesn't the public have a right to know what goes on at public entities?
Who thinks big corporations and the rich are still suffering, need more giveaways and all the rest of us have it too good? Why can health insurance benefit managers use gag clauses to stop pharmacists from offering cheaper options? Why haven’t right-to-repair laws been passed, allowing farmers to repair equipment themselves and smartphone owners to go anywhere for repairs? Why hasn’t Non-Compete Clause use been restricted so people can work anywhere they wish? Why aren’t "no poaching" agreements banned so companies have to compete for employees?
Why do so many Wisconsinites love politicians who suck up to the rich and powerful, and punch down on the least powerful? Why do hate, fear, selfishness and bigotry attract so many votes?
Preston Schutt
Madison
