Dear Editor: The diversion that was Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign’s Russia collusion is over. It reportedly found corruption aplenty, but little provable collusion. Establishment Democrats (EDs) are happy to move the goalpost from collusion to whatever is next. Any diversion is fine providing it keeps attention away from EDs’ insider work to squash progressive candidates and their ideas.
Shouldn’t all Democrats be ashamed that the Republican Party actually trusts democracy and allows its primary voters to choose their presidential candidate, and the Democratic Party does not? Well they aren’t. Just like Republicans, EDs believe the way to win elections, and keep their lucrative positions, is through big donor fundraising, shapeshifting positions that benefit big donors and identity politics to keep the great unwashed electorate divided and angry.
EDs rigged the 2016 primaries for Hillary Clinton by giving her campaign all the advantages they could, especially via the roughly 700 super delegates whose votes were largely pledged to Clinton before most primaries were held. What did EDs learn from the 2016 election debacle? They learned the one thing they could agree to fight to the death against is the progressive wing of their party.
Recently, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced it will blacklist firms that work for primary challengers of EDs. And the super delegates will be back in Milwaukee. If no candidate gets 50 percent of the first round vote, the 700 unaccountable super delegates then get to pick the EDs'-favored candidate. Why are so many EDs running for president? It’s called first-round-vote dilution.
Anand Giridharadas remarked, “Never underestimate the defensiveness of very rich people who believe they’re progressive and who are willing to give back in any way they can — except by surrendering any of their privileges, advantages, or immunities.”
Preston Schutt
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.