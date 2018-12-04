Dear Editor: Madison Police Chief Koval may have moved blogging to a new low with a post on Nov. 28. This post once again raised his favorite strawman: that Madison police are leaving and hiring is difficult due to how poorly Madison treats its police officers.
No doubt, policing is an often-difficult and sometimes dangerous, thankless job. Nearly all Madison police do their jobs very well and are respected. What Mr. Koval chooses to ignore and protect are the few who don’t, and then hide behind the Blue Wall of Silence. Mr. Koval’s view of Madison is so warped, it is clearly time for him to resign and become a teacher.
He would learn that unlike how they treated the police, the Wisconsin Legislature and governor spoke of teachers with contempt as they eliminated their bargaining rights, reduced take-home salaries and benefits and told them to work harder. Mr. Koval would learn that being a teacher requires hearing incessant complaining by many parents who know their trouble-making child is an angelic genius, and anything that goes wrong is their teachers’ fault.
He would find a system overseen by many people who have never taught and that “places” in teachers’ classrooms students who are unprepared, socially dysfunctional or victims of several of society’s ills. Teachers are often told to shut up and help them all succeed. It comes with the job. Every teacher walks into their classroom daily, wondering if today will be that deadly day they most dread. Yet every year these teachers turn out students who score at the top nationally.
A managerial truism is that people don't quit their jobs, they quit their bosses. Mr. Koval needs to take a long, hard look in a mirror as he ponders MPD’s officer retention issues. Then please, stop blogging and resign.
Preston Schutt
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.