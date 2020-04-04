Pia Kinney James: Maia Pearson is dedicated, knowledgeable

Dear Editor: I'm supporting and voting for Maia Pearson for the Madison Metropolitan School District's Board Seat 6 on April 7.

I've known four generations of Maia's family, and know their personal experiences of MMSD. Three generations have been taught in MMSD and one witnessed and assisted with issues and concerns, good and not so good.

I've worked with Maia on community committees and witnessed her dedication and convictions to making all Madison children's future better.

I share with Maia's ideals and goals of ensuring the best education, and growth for all of our children. A dilemma we share is whether to have police within the MMSD. My conclusion is it depends on how and why the police are being used as well as who the individual officer are.

As a retired African American female police officer who worked in MMSD, I witnessed the benefits and the disadvantages. A community relations officer can be a role model, mentor, and supporter for kids, as well as a disciplinary guide. An officer should not be used only to "handle" kids who are disrespecting or calling teachers names, or passing notes. Those can be taken care of by the principals and in-house counselors. Police should be used for criminal related issues, not as the babysitter. My school experiences has taught me this.