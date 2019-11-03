Dear Editor: You started with a goal of professional journalism which is to write an article concerning passenger rail as a public benefit worthy of government funding. It was a worthy endeavor laced with good factual information, then you destroyed it by turning it into an opinion piece.
If your point was that it should not be a political issue, why then, did you choose to insert your own political bias? Very poor choice.
Phillip Streby
Director, Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance, Rail Users Network, Rail Passengers Association
Peru, Indiana
