 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phillip Radoff: When will Wisconsinites demand Ron Johnson's resignation?

Phillip Radoff: When will Wisconsinites demand Ron Johnson's resignation?

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson continues to disgrace himself and his constituents. His most recent outrage is to threaten to attempt to block President Biden's cabinet appointments if the Senate proceeds with the trial of seditionist ex-President Donald Trump. This is evidently Johnson's idea of democracy in action. As to Trump's phone call attempting to force the Georgia secretary of state to subvert the election results and his conspiring with a Justice Department flunky to replace the acting attorney general with a toady willing to apply pressure to the Georgia secretary, Johnson counsels a simple forgive and forget approach. When will the citizens of Wisconsin demand Johnson's resignation?

Phillip Radoff

Wayland, Massachusetts

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics