Phillip Radoff: When will Wisconsinites demand Ron Johnson's resignation?

Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson continues to disgrace himself and his constituents. His most recent outrage is to threaten to attempt to block President Biden's cabinet appointments if the Senate proceeds with the trial of seditionist ex-President Donald Trump. This is evidently Johnson's idea of democracy in action. As to Trump's phone call attempting to force the Georgia secretary of state to subvert the election results and his conspiring with a Justice Department flunky to replace the acting attorney general with a toady willing to apply pressure to the Georgia secretary, Johnson counsels a simple forgive and forget approach. When will the citizens of Wisconsin demand Johnson's resignation?
Phillip Radoff
Wayland, Massachusetts
