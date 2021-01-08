Phillip Radoff: Ron Johnson has aligned himself with Joe McCarthy

Dear Editor: Open letter to Sen. Ron Johnson:
Dear Senator Johnson,
You had a stark choice: You could have aligned yourself with the La Follette tradition of responsible and patriotic Wisconsin Republicanism and shunned the shameful legacy of Joe McCarthy. Instead, by your decision to join Ted Cruz and the other irresponsible Banana Republicans in the Senate who are seeking to convert our democracy into an authoritarian dictatorship, you have clearly opted for McCarthy.
If there were some colorable basis for asserting that the results in any of the swing states were fraudulent, you might be able to assert a justification for your action. But there is no such basis, as you must know: an unbroken line of Republican state and county officials and Republican-appointed judges have considered these unsupported assertions of fraud — and have concluded unanimously that they are empty rhetorical bluster, unworthy of serious consideration.
You have no legitimate defense of your action, which seeks to subvert the outcome of a legitimate election and to undermine the very fabric of our democracy.
Try explaining that to your impressionable grandchildren in another 10 years.
Wayland, Massachusetts
