Dear Editor: I agree with Carrie Rothburd ("Save our supermarket to preserve equitable food access in south Madison") 100 percent.
The area where Pick 'n Save exists is being utilized almost beyond its current capacity. Close to 30 percent of its clients do not drive to the store, they visit via foot or bike and are local. There is a retirement home just down Olin Avenue within walking distance. Most of them frequent the store on a semi-daily basis, and some even daily. Out of all the priorities this area has, a supermarket should be No. 1.
While health care is important, the current area is greatly oversaturated with options.
The idea of bringing food trucks and using taxis is a bit ridiculous to me, as it would end up costing so much to service the number of people who would need the services. How much will it cost to drive someone to the store for those who make daily trips? Sometimes more than once a day? Are they prepared for the staggering costs this might bring? How will food trucks offer specific brands that the elderly require?
If SSM cared about the health and well-being of its community, it would recognize that a supermarket should be built first, and transitioned over before they demolish the current one.
Just my opinion.
Philip Varner
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.