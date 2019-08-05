Dear Editor: In today's world, the word "liberal" seems to have become a dirty word. "Liberal," either spoken or written, has been used in disparaging terms. President John F. Kennedy said that liberal means "of the people." That is exactly the correct definition. Liberals express ideas whose purpose it is to improve the lives of everyone.
I will give you my definition of conservativism using the following examples. Conservatives imply, "I've got what I want. I don't care how hard you work. I don't want you to have anything close to what I have. I don't want anyone to interfere with what I want to do." Not only that, conservatives want to take away health care from people who have availed themselves of the Affordable Care Act. They have no plans to replace it. They just don't want health care available to everyone. Conservatives don't want to increase the minimum wage. Conservatives do all they can to instill fear in voters. They want to keep things just as they are. They use gerrymandering to keep themselves in power. They lie and distort in their campaigns. They have plenty of money to do so. Fear, lies, gerrymandering and money keep them in power. In addition, they do not listen to the voices of the people.
Philip M. Neis
Madison
