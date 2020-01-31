Philip Anderson: Daniel Kelly is the wrong court candidate for Wisconsin

Dear Editor: Feb. 18 is the primary election for the “nonpartisan” Wisconsin Supreme Court. The three candidates are incumbent Justice Daniel Kelly, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky and Marquette Law School professor Ed Fallone. Only two will advance to the general election on on April 7.
Kelly claims he will not bring his personal, partisan beliefs into the courtroom. But he is clearly a far-right conservative with a proven history of being partisan.
President Trump publicly endorsed Kelly recently in Milwaukee, violating “nonpartisan” election standards. Kelly was appointed by Gov. Scott Walker in 2016 after representing the Republican party in several politically related lawsuits (Republican gerrymandering of congressional districts and the John Doe investigation of Walker's campaign law violations).
Kelly is a past president of the conservative Federalist Society in Wisconsin. He has close ties to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) which initiates lawsuits for conservative causes. Kelly received $14,000 from members of WILL's board of directors. Kelly's judicial voting record shows he supported WILL every time a case came before the Supreme Court.
There is little doubt how Kelly will rule on important social and environmental issues. He will support big business and far-right ideology over clean water, fair employment, honest elections, public schools and what is good for most of Wisconsin's people.
All judges bring their backgrounds to the bench. This is WHY we elect judges. Vote for a candidate that shares your values.
Philip Anderson
Maple
