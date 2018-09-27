Dear Editor: Who gets elected in November depends on what YOU DO to support change. It is time to set aside distaste of politics, party loyalty, or ideological differences for the good of Wisconsin and the country.
We need new leadership in Wisconsin and nationally. Gov. Walker’s “open for business” agenda has failed to improve Wisconsin’s economy. Tax breaks, subsidies, and reductions in business regulation have not worked to create jobs. Walker, and Republican legislators, have destroyed Wisconsin's reputation for clean, honest government. They have only hurt people by attacking schools, teachers, health care, workers' rights, and voting rights.
Trickle down economics, tax cuts, and extreme budget cuts are not making America great. The chaos and mismanagement of President Trump's administration is unprecedented. His divisive tweets and destructive agenda will only exacerbate our problems. The only way to limit the damage is to elect Democrats to the House and Senate.
Democratic candidates will have a huge struggle to overcome the power of incumbency, gerrymandering, and massive out-of-state money supporting Walker and Republican candidates for Congress. Electing new leadership will require a massive voter turnout and grass-roots support for the Democratic candidates. No one can sit on the sidelines.
If you want a cleaner, safer, more educated, more prosperous Wisconsin (or a sane country) you have to get involved. You have to help elect Democrats regardless of prior party affiliation or political philosophy. Will you donate money, volunteer, put up a yard sign, or talk to your neighbors?
Philip Anderson
Maple
