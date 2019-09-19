Dear Editor: Regarding the article, "Middleton High School Jesus Lunch expands to schools in Madison and Verona."
Jesus expelled the moneylenders from the temple and should we not in turn expel proselytizers from our temples of learning?
What would community reaction be if there were Moses lunches, Muhammad lunches, Krishna lunches, Buddha lunches?
Jesus preached unconditional love: why not unconditional pizza?
What agenda follows the so-called innocent scripture? Right wing bigotry, one suspects.
Phil Saunders
Madison
