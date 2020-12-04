Phil Haslanger: From Election Day to recounts, we've seen democracy in action

Dear Editor: Rabbis Bonnie Margulis and Jonathan Biatch were right on the mark with their column "Working the polls is a sacred duty." As a poll worker in Fitchburg for early voting and Election Day, I appreciated their praise for the work we all do.
I would like to add my praise for the voters. Over the 10 days I worked, I was repeatedly impressed by the diligence and dedication of those who came to vote. Among heroes was a couple who wound up going to two wrong places to vote, then had to go home to get more documentation to register to vote, but who hung in there and cast their ballots.
There was the Hmong couple accompanied by their daughter who translated for them. And then there were the big smiles as they put their ballots in the ballot box.
There were the happy moms taking pictures of their newly-registered sons and daughters after they had voted.
There were the people nervous about the pandemic, nervous about how their ballots would be handled once they voted, nervous about rumors of voting mischief. And yet here they were, voting.
Poll workers, voters and those who worked over the past week to verify the results — it was all democracy in action.
Phil Haslanger
Fitchburg
