Dear Editor: In his budget bill, Gov. Tony Evers says he vetoed the ability for Tesla to sell their vehicles here in Wisconsin. His reason: “I am vetoing this provision as I object to significant changes to existing motor vehicle dealership law and the consumer protections they provide to Wisconsin occurring late in the state budget process and without the opportunity for adequate public input and debate.”
Wisconsin’s legislators have actually debated and the public has given input during the last two efforts to pass similar legislation that would allow Tesla to sell in this state.
Thanks for disappointing this Tesla driver who voted for you, Gov. Evers. A Democratic governor should make it easier to buy an electric car, not harder.
I wonder. Did he veto the Tesla provision because it was proposed by a Republican? Could he have been influenced by the $14,000 campaign contribution Evers received from the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealer Association, who were against the legislation?
As for Gov. Evers’ concerns about consumer protection, please name one person who likes to go to buy a car at a dealership. It ranks right below having a tooth extracted without Novocaine. The price of the car is based on how gullible you are. They try to sell you useless add-ons. The vehicle stickers are confusing. At Tesla there are no sales people to dicker with. At Tesla, the price is the price. The all-electric Tesla requires little or no maintenance, but if needed, you take it back to the Tesla store.
So, Gov. Evers, don’t tell me a dealer is better than a Tesla store.
Phil Duncan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.