Dear Editor: MMSD needs to consider taking the lead in offering a program in which students can earn credit as student liaison officers assigned to the city's police stations. There they can play a role as teachers, mentors, physios, etc., guiding police ("having the talk") in how better to relate to students in school settings without being in fear of their lives or having to resort to deadly force mode prematurely. The number of student "stop resisting" cases would immediately plummet, relieving officers from having to be attired in intimidating head-to-toe gadgetry (military surplus?) in entrances and hallways and the school's extracurricular activities. Giving officers time to learn things like, that by recognizing that "some" children are not "old" for their age or sassy and angry by nature, their jobs could be much less stressful and require less looking for trouble that isn't there. Just for the fun of it we could add a spicy little competition between police stations, for the police station that best keeps in mind and in practice that learning environments should be our children's hallowed and inviolable spaces — one-year exemption from the program based on student evaluations! Win-Win!
Petr Dann
Sun Prairie
