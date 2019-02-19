Dear Editor: Thanks to editor Paul Fanlund for the perspective on Sen. Amy Klobuchar in context of gender-based double standards. We see more media coverage of her over here in Hudson, Wisconsin, than readers and viewers in Madison and Milwaukee. She is a pragmatic, middle-of-the-road, battle-tested senator. She looks for common ground. Her pragmatic approach is similar to Gov. Tony Evers.
We shall see.
Peter Verstegen
Hudson
