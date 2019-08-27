Dear Editor: I have lived within two to three minutes of Truax Field for over 35 years. Our home is in the flight path of the planes and jets flying in and out of the airport. The noise from the jets doesn’t bother us at all.
In fact I enjoy much pride in the Air Force and for those that have chosen the military as a career. I feel it would be great if Truax Field was selected as the base for the F-35A. I understand that potential increased noise has been identified as an issue. I support the airport and our local leaders mitigating these impacts and bringing the F-35A to Truax Field. The economic impact of this would be great for the city and county. I served in the U.S. Army for 2 ½ years plus 5 ½ in the reserves ending my career as a first lieutenant. When our grandchildren visit and the Air Force jets are flying over we point out what the jets are doing and why they are here. Let’s help make this happen.
Peter Stebbins
Madison
