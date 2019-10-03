Dear Editor: After just reading Jeffrey Sommers’ Sept. 25 column, I was surprised that there was no mention of “Starving the Beast."
This action against public education has been around for a while. I think the column would have been much better had it included at least a little more about the big picture. The Koch brothers were instrumental in the takeover of public education. Universities are now run as unabashed “businesses," as our Iowa State University president recently admitted to NPR. Education in the U.S. — at all levels — is squarely in the sights of Wall Street and fundamentalists. I was “weaned” at Madtown (B.S., M.S., and Ph.D). Education at UW-Madison pales in comparison to what it was even a couple decades ago. I’ve taught at the university level since 1984. The foremost reason I continue is the students. Sommers is correct. Most good teachers are leaving. The students are getting shafted — big time. And America will pay the price. As goes education, so goes the country.
Peter Sherman
Ames, Iowa
