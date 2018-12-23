Dear Editor: The article "Wisconsin predator-killing contests: Killing for the thrill of killing" does a nice job of identifying these unsavory activities, and does expose specific organizations which might need oversight. However, it lacks the negative impact coyotes and other predators have on livestock, deer and urban pets.
I'm not in favor of viciously killing predators and look to the DNR for advice, public education, and regulations. I do not participate in predator roundups but would shoot one if the sighting occurred during deer season.
Peter Fauerbach
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.