Peter D. Dichsen: Protesters, please leave downtown alone

Dear Editor: I live two blocks from the Capitol, a block from State Street. I would ask those who with rage and hate, those who cause businesses to fear destruction, those who feel compelled to assault those with different views than their own by shouting at and insulting them, how would you feel if this went on for more than a half-year in your neighborhoods? I can tell you it is demoralizing, saps the faith one has in others. Do you not grasp that after a while, those sympathetic with your concerns begin to be angry with you? And, lastly, is there any evidence that even a single mind was changed in all of this noise and group mentality? I wish you would now go home. You, as well as I, should have had enough of this. There must be more pragmatic ways to accomplish what you seek. Please, leave the neighborhood of me and many thousands be, at least a while, let the store owners feel free to open their doors and free their windows. I assure you, you have turned many against you who were for you early on. That cannot be or have been your goal.
Peter D. Dichsen
Madison
