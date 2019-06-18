Dear Editor: In response to Paul Fanlund's June 7 column on Joe Biden, while I agree that Biden is our only chance to defeat Trump, there is baggage there. You can count on it. He’s been a "gamer" way too long for there not to be. Who does he owe and what does owe them? Plus, I have very little faith in the Democratic National Committee. They claim they can’t make changes until they are elected, but once elected, they claim they can’t make changes without jeopardizing their re-election (Pelosi). Will Biden channel Patton instead? “Lead me, follow me or get the hell out of the way." I seriously doubt it.
Peter C. Schmitt
Cross Plains
