Peter Bianco: Democrats need to appeal to moderates

Dear Editor: I wish Democrats would realize that you need to capture the moderates. Going way to the left isn't going to win back the Obama-Trump voters.
Gotta win before you can implement policy.
Peter Bianco
Mt. Pleasant
