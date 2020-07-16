Peter Bianco: Democrats need to appeal to moderates

Dear Editor: I wish Democrats would realize that you need to capture the moderates. Going way to the left isn't going to win back the Obama-Trump voters.

Gotta win before you can implement policy.

Peter Bianco

Mt. Pleasant

