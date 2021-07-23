Peter Anderson: Teaching racial history requires honesty

Paul Fanlund is spot on pointing out that liberals alone cannot win national elections, necessary to enact progressive reforms, without reaching out to the gettable folks on the other side.
But when we pretend that the only question is whether to teach kids about America’s horrific racial past, painful though that may be, we are dishonestly ignoring the reality of the woke demands that schools make white children agree that they’re oppressors.
How different is that from Fox News hiding their resistance to teaching race history behind the zaniest woke extremism?
And while the Times 1619 Project did commendably bring to public attention our country’s history of injustice, it did let passion take flight from facts. As Nikole Hannah-Jones later conceded, her citations did not support her original claim that the American Revolution was primarily animated by the desire to protect slavery. Also, branding Abraham Lincoln a racist with reference to some of his earlier statements was blind to the fact that we all live in the times we inhabit.
We will be a lot more successful winning over the other side if we’re honest about our own infirmities. Claiming to be always right is not a winning hand.
Peter Anderson
Madison
