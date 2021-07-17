Peter Anderson: PSC needs to phase out fossil fuel power plants

Dear Editor: As the mounting number of extreme weather events around the world manifest global warming in our lives, the first question for us is what's Wisconsin been doing to avert a climate catastrophe.
To the good, the state has shuttered, or have slated for closure, coal-burning power plants — responsible for about a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions — at Edgewater, Columbia, Oak Creek, Dairyland and Pleasant Prairie.
But four more major coal plants, Weston, Madgett, Elm Road and Manitowoc, are continuing to burn coal, even as the climate crisis approaches a tipping point and the cost of solar power has plummeted 90% in just the last decade.
Also, too many utilities are expanding their reliance on natural gas burning power plants, which turn out to be as bad as coal plants for greenhouse gas emissions because the wells leak methane, another greenhouse gas, but one that is on steroids.
The Public Service Commission regulates the state’s electric utilities. Write PSC Chairwoman Rebecca Cameron Valcq, at Rebecca.Valcq@wisconsin.gov, and tell her the commission must do better and phase out all fossil fuel power plants by the end of this decade.
Peter Anderson
Madison
