Peter Anderson: Braunginn, Elmikashfi resignations shift focus away from real justice

Dear Editor: I have some difficulty joining the efforts of Matt Braunginn and Nada Elmikashfi, who resigned from the city sustainability committee due to what they perceive to be slights, because that would shift the focus for real justice away from disadvantaged Black kids, which our schools are failing to even teach to read, to the angst of Black elites.

After hearing a constant drum beat that action against poverty is essential because it disproportionately impacts Blacks, I cannot fathom how it is racist, as they stoutly aver, to say that “making energy-efficient homes more accessible to low-income people is anti-racist work.” Race justice is urgently needed, at long last, but the cause will not be advanced by these tactics to transmogrify the most sincere attempts at support into racism.

I don’t mean to preach — in the 1960s, my generation, similarly confused, conflated the anti-war effort we championed with long hair, drugs and flag burning, which was not the smartest tactic to defeat Richard Nixon's election in middle America. But, if only someone had interrupted us then to educate us to reality, we could have saved the lives of the 20,000 more American soldiers, 120,000 more North Vietnamese troops and 6 million innocent peasants in the Killing Fields of Cambodia that was added to the death toll during Nixon’s reign. Yet, today, the sounds of silence in response to their terribly misguided, albeit sincere efforts at reform, is deafening.

Peter Anderson

Madison

