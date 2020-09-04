 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pete Vickerman: Madison abandons majority of people for marginalized groups

Pete Vickerman: Madison abandons majority of people for marginalized groups

Dear Editor: After following the debate about Madison’s Civilian Police Oversight Board, I’m once again reminded why Madison is often referred to as 77 square miles surrounded by reality. In its zealous pursuit of an inclusive representation of marginalized communities, Madison has taken a step away from the rest of the city.

Apparently input from the business community, educators and neighborhood associations isn’t needed. These three groups represent the vast majority of the very stakeholders Madison also serves, yet they are silenced.

Really?

Pete Vickerman

Sun Prairie

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics