Pete Vickerman: Madison abandons majority of people for marginalized groups

Dear Editor: After following the debate about Madison’s Civilian Police Oversight Board, I’m once again reminded why Madison is often referred to as 77 square miles surrounded by reality. In its zealous pursuit of an inclusive representation of marginalized communities, Madison has taken a step away from the rest of the city.
Apparently input from the business community, educators and neighborhood associations isn’t needed. These three groups represent the vast majority of the very stakeholders Madison also serves, yet they are silenced.
Really?
Pete Vickerman
Sun Prairie
