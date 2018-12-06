Dear Editor: I TRIED.
Gov.-elect Evers has asked that we contact Gov. Walker to urge him to veto the bills being passed this week. I’ve tried. I’ve been calling a half-dozen times a day since Monday and as of Wednesday afternoon I have yet to have the governor’s office answer the phone. Tuesday afternoon I went to the Capitol to contact his office in person but was turned away due to the tree-lighting ceremony. I went back Wednesday only to be told by the police that the governor’s office is not accepting any face-to-face contact from the public.
Ditto for my senator, Scott Fitzgerald. Since Monday his phone goes to voicemail, then announces that the mailbox is full and not accepting new messages. Tuesday the area where his office is located was barricaded by a staffer due to the hearing in progress. Wednesday I went back but couldn’t find his room number. After walking into two different offices to ask for directions I was led to his door, which was marked but behind two separate unmarked doors. His office was closed.
Looks to me that Walker and Fitzgerald aren't interested in hearing from us common folk.
Pete Vickerman
Sun Prairie
