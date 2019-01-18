Dear Editor: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Bronx cheer to state GOP? Are you serious? New York values, especially mega-socialism, is not what we want in Wisconsin. Can we get off the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bandwagon please? She shows ignorance and supports a massive anti-American so-called green deal that is more ultra-liberal socialism. It will never pass the reality that is America!
Social media may have the edge when you are dealing with social media, but in the real world of going to work, buying a home, raising children and so forth, those green deal proposals will cost our nation its future and its financial life. Sorry, not going to happen anytime soon. Get off her bandwagon and stick to reality.
Pete Papageorge
Oshkosh
