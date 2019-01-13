Dear Editor: Reading this article (Plain Talk: Where to politicians' loyalties lie?") packed full of liberal talking points begs the question: Are journalists doing their jobs or just following the leftist script?
The author states the lame-duck session as a constitutional violation but I fail to see where it is breaking the laws of our state. What court ruling is he referring to? Again liberal talking points. Same holds true with "gerrymandering" — what court ruled them to be illegal in our state? Another made-up "gag order" in reference to some court ruling of illegal activity and the all-too-famous tax cuts for the rich line of argument by leftists. Where are the court rulings to declare them unconstitutional?
The author asks where do the loyalties lie with our federal representatives while at the same time seeking a personal attack against our president — "indictment this year" — not mentioning reasons that would rise to high crimes against the Constitution. Looks like more personal hatred and liberal talking points. If the author wants to question the constitutionality of our federal government, just ask where are the Declaration of Wars and where are the warrants to spy on us all?
My wife and I are what's left of the middle class thanks to reckless policy and massive taxation which the Democrats want to continue to support, up to and including higher taxes to pay for illegals who should not even be here. Where are the loyalties when Democrats put foreigners ahead of our own citizens?
Pete Papageorge
Oshkosh
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.