Dear Editor: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s recently revealed picture of him either wearing blackface or the hood has proven that he is a racist and should resign. No excuses or apologies are allowed anymore, according to liberal logic. He needs to step down! He should also apologize to his political opponent during the campaign for labeling him a “racist” just because he was a Republican.
I think the new standard going forward should be anyone who simply states someone as “racist” because they do not follow one’s political ideology should also be grounds for dismissal. We see this almost daily from the leftist media and talking heads called Democrats. They always state our president to be “racist” but offer no evidence.
In fact, the REAL racism today is against white men. Here are some examples of what can be said in leftist media with no repercussions. Don Lemon from CNN: “We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.” Former Gov. Granholm from Michigan: “What troubles me is … they’re all white men.” William Falk, editor of The Week: “There’s something odd about the overwhelming white maleness of Washington’s current leadership.”
Replace the word "white" with "black" and you can just imagine the outrage by liberals. So why is it OK to have racist attitudes against white people by the liberal left? I thought racism was bad, period? We have a double standard by the left: It’s OK to be racist if you direct it toward white men. Liberals need to do more than apologize — they need to start cleaning their own house before they point the racism victim card at conservatives!
Pete Papageorge
Oshkosh
