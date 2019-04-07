Dear Editor: Climate change is a complex and dynamic process that is difficult to explain while easy to misconstrue or deny. Yet a simple metaphor can be used to understand what is happening to our climate system.
Begin by imagining a gyroscope rapidly spinning on a table. Next, visualize what would happen if you were to barely flick the top of the gyroscope with your finger. Without doubt that gyroscope would begin oscillating wildly as it tries to establish a new equilibrium. In a similar fashion our climate system has been “flicked” by the introduction of excessive greenhouse gases, and is now trying to find a new equilibrium. Like the gyroscope, our short-term weather patterns will swing between hot and cold, or between wet and dry events. The extraordinary oscillations of the gyroscope correspond to the increase in extreme weather events we are experiencing. While the long-term averages of most climate indicators may only show modest changes, it is this increasing variance around the averages that will be the key expression of a changing climate. This metaphor indicates our choice is to continue to “flick” the gyroscope, or to do what we can to help it establish a new equilibrium.
Pete Nowak
Madison
