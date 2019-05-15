Dear Editor: In the May 8 issue, reader Greg Smith accused Dane County Democrats of gerrymandering county supervisor districts in the same way that Wisconsin Republicans gerrymandered the state districts. I doubt it.
First, his accusation doesn’t even make sense. Statewide, more people vote for Democrats than Republicans, yet the legislature stays Republican. That’s what gerrymandering is for. In Dane County, Democrats outnumber Republicans by a wide margin, so why would they need to gerrymander?
Second, I looked at the maps. The state boundaries show the jagged serpentine edges that gave the gerrymander its name. The boundaries in rural Dane County are straight lines forming squares; the only jagged edges follow municipal boundaries, so again, no gerrymander.
Third, where is the evidence? State Republicans hired a law firm to draw the crazy state boundaries after the 2010 census and then shredded all the paperwork immediately to cover their tracks. Did Dane County Democrats do anything like that? The only evidence Mr. Smith presents is circumstantial: “the number of conservatives … was drastically reduced in the 2012 election.” Well, you can blame Scott Walker for that. He tailored his policies toward rural counties against urban counties like Milwaukee and Dane. Dane County voters would have to be stupid to support the party that wants to harm us.
At least find out what the word “gerrymander” means before you make dumb accusations, and bring some evidence next time. It is still a sin to bear false witness, even against Democrats.
Pete Formiller
Madison
