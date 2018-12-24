Dear Editor: I just read about and saw the pictures of these predator-killing games. I'm confused and horrified as to how this atrocity could happen. I watch "North Woods Law" and have watched people get arrested, fined, and get their guns taken away for just pointing a light at a deer at night, but these men can run a coyote to exhaustion, or run it over with a snow machine? What is wrong with people? How can that be legal?
I'm so disappointed in human beings who would think this is fun. Americans should be ashamed of themselves.
My family hunted and fished to feed us, but it was in a humane way and nothing was wasted, and you never took more than you needed. What these men are doing is downright disgusting and messes up the balance in our ecosystem. The animals the predators normally eat will have a population explosion because they're aren't any predators to keep them in check. That causes other problems no one is thinking about.
Penny L. Carrigan
Clearwater, Florida
