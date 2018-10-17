Dear Editor: Gov. Walker’s ads accusing Tony Evers of planning to release dangerous criminals are both negative and wrong. The prisoners Tony wants to release are nonviolent offenders.
1. Many of these prisoners were sentenced years ago when it was assumed that prisoners with good behavior would not have to serve out their full terms. The law then changed making them subject to serving full terms even though that was not normally the intent of the judges who originally sentenced them.
2. Many were sentenced for offenses such hitting someone in a barroom fight when they were teenagers or in their early 20s. They are now 40 years old, and have been model prisoners for decades.
3. No one will be released unless the prison officials declare that they are not a danger to society.
4. The cost for keeping each prisoner in prison is roughly $32,000. Evers thinks this is not a wise use of your taxpayer dollars.
He proposes instead a number of positive reforms to the prison system. Since most prisoners eventually do re-enter society, his reforms will increase the chances that they will become productive citizens, thus making us safer.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
