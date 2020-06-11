Peggy Wireman: Vote for the change you want to see

Dear Editor: George Floyd's brother is right. The way to change the police is to elect politicians who will demand it. The civil rights demonstrations created national awareness of the need for reform, but Lyndon Johnson got Congress to pass the law that ended segregation in public places and banned employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religions, sex or national origin.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Change comes with actions in every institution in our society and at every geographical level. It’s decisions of local school boards about where they send teacher recruitment notices, how library boards choose their books, whether city bureaucrats have structures to insure that contractors don’t discriminate. Most of these institutions are controlled through local elections, and millions of people don’t bother to vote in them. If they did, society would change.

Encouraging voting does not necessarily mean knocking on doors (although it actually can be fun). You can talk to neighbors, post on Facebook, sign up with a candidate to help with phone calls or bringing food to volunteers. Now there are a number of organizations that provide you postcards to send to people who don’t always vote, make phone calls from home. Please vote for the change you want to see.

Peggy Wireman

Monona

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.