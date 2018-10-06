Dear Editor: Walker ads complain because Tony Evers didn’t break the law. A technicality of the law reaffirmed by two courts prohibited Tony from firing a schoolteacher who misbehaved. So instead of breaking the law, Tony showed leadership, went to the state Legislature and had the law changed for future cases.
Walker’s ads not only misled about this but about Walker's role as education governor. Except for this election year, his budgets have cut school funding and transferred resources from public to private schools. Evers dedicated his life to enhancing Wisconsin education as a principal, school administrator and state superintendent of education. He is the best pick for Wisconsin students.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
