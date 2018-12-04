Dear Editor: George Washington would be appalled to see the Republican legislators unwilling to permit peaceful transfer of power but instead actively take steps to thwart it. They plan to pass laws that would interfere with those newly elected to carry out their responsibilities, including forbidding measures they campaigned on.
Voters will remember, and will be reminded, about how little the Republican legislators who vote for these measures respect democracy, and voters and their choices.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
