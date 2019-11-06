Dear Editor: Today, and every day, at least one Wisconsin resident will commit suicide with a gun. The Republicans refuse to even allow a vote on a law that could significantly reduce those deaths
I personally lost a friend and my father lost his boss in gun suicides that might have been prevented by the proposed extreme risk protection order (ERPO) process. It would give family members and law enforcement officials the tools they need to intervene when an individual is at risk of harming themselves or others. There would be a legal process for temporarily removing the gun.
Ninety percent of people who use a gun to commit suicide succeed. People using other methods often end up in the hospital but live. Most people who try suicide and fail do not try it again.
The other proposed gun law would close the background check loophole by requiring universal background checks for all gun purchases. Felons or those otherwise ineligible to purchase a gun could not simply buy one at a gun show.
Rally at the Capitol on Nov. 7 to support Gov. Evers' special session on gun violence at 1:00 p.m. on the State Street (west) entrance, near the Forward statue.
Peggy Wireman
Monona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.